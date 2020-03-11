Wyoming High School Basketball State Tournaments Will Go On

The final weekend of the winter sports season is upon us with a championship weekend in Casper, and it will be played as normal.

There are reports about the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe and with recent news at higher sports levels (NBA & NCAA), there is some concern in Wyoming about large gatherings of persons.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) issued a statement Tuesday about their championship events. This included the State Spirit Competition on Wednesday and 3A and 4A State Basketball which is Thursday through Saturday. Both are in Casper.

This is the announcement that was posted to the WHSAA website on Tuesday:

From the Wyoming High School Activities Association website

WyoPreps spoke with WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird on Wednesday after some folks across the state asked us questions.

Laird said they are aware of the first case in Wyoming that was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Wyoming Department of Health. He stated they will continue a consistent dialog with WDH and provide any updates as necessitated. Laird said they are moving forward as planned at this time.