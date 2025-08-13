Banner Health today announced the expansion of its Med Evac medical transport services with a new helicopter stationed in Casper.

The new helicopter service, which will be operational later this year, represents a significant investment in Wyoming's health care infrastructure and Banner Health's continued dedication to serving the state's communities.

"We're excited to expand Med Evac services in Wyoming, a state where we've been providing health care for decades," said Lance Porter, chief executive officer of Banner Wyoming Medical Center. "This new helicopter stationed in Casper will enhance our ability to provide rapid emergency response and critical care transport to patients across Wyoming, particularly in rural areas where timely access to specialized care can be challenging."

The addition of the Casper-based helicopter will streamline care coordination within the Banner Health system, allowing for expedited patient transfers to Banner Wyoming Medical Center and other facilities when necessary. The service integrates seamlessly with Banner's existing ground ambulance team, creating a comprehensive emergency transport network.

Banner Health will manage the clinical operations of the program, while MedTrans will provide the aircraft, pilots and mechanics – following the same successful operational model used in Banner's Arizona and Colorado air medical programs.

The expansion will create 13 new jobs in Casper, including eight clinical roles and five roles for pilots and mechanics. This initiative not only brings new employment opportunities to the region but also provides career advancement pathways within the Banner Health system.

"We're committed to building a team of highly skilled professionals who share our dedication to providing exceptional patient care," said Joe Darmofal, director of flight services for Banner’s Western Region. "These positions represent meaningful career opportunities within Banner's growing Wyoming operations."

Med Evac has been serving portions of southeastern Wyoming from its base of operations in northern Colorado since 1982. This expansion builds upon Banner Health's long-standing presence in Wyoming, which includes Banner Wyoming Medical Center and several other health care facilities across the state.

The new helicopter service will be part of the Air Med Care Network membership program, offering additional benefits to Wyoming residents.

Masters Gardeners Farmers Market 2025 Every Saturday from July 26 through September 27 from 7:30am to 12:00pm at the Fairgrounds ARLC in Casper 👩‍🌾 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media