Wyoming Health Officials Use Ads to Promote COVID-19 Shots

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Public health officials in Wyoming say it's a challenge to persuade large numbers of people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is working with Casper-based advertising agency Adbay to counter misinformation and encourage people to get shots as they become available.

The ads appear with the slogan “Casper vs. COVID.”

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the ads are appearing on electronic billboards around the city, as well as on social media.

Department spokeswoman Hailey Bloom says there are currently wait lists for people wanting to get the coronavirus vaccine at clinics around Casper.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Here are 10 ways to help others who are struggling right now