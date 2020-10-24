Wyoming Health Department: Following Virus Recommendations is Critical

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Wyoming, health officials are urging the state's residents to follow recommendations.

As of Saturday, 9,177 cases have been reported in Wyoming. More than 300 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“Our coronavirus cases are growing far too quickly and we are facing a deeply concerning situation across the state,” Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a news release. “It is up to all of us to help prevent Wyoming’s problem from getting far worse.”

Health officials say the recommendations are simple. They include keeping 6 feet of distance between others who aren't members of your household and wearing a cloth face covering when in public.

"We know masks can work and help slow the spread of the virus," Harrist said, adding that face mask usage is working in the state's classrooms.

And if you have COVID-19 symptoms, get tested, Harrist said. If public health officials reach out, answer their calls. Be honest, and if you're asked to get tested, get tested.

"(W)e won't be successful if people don't take simple steps to avoid spreading COVID-19 to someone who can't recover easily or recover at all," Harrist said.