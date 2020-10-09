Wyoming Governor Urges Vigilance as COVID-19 Cases Spike

As Wyoming sees an average of 102 new COVID-19 cases per day, the state has continued to relax health orders on restaurants.

In a written statement, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced on Friday that the state is seeing an average of 102 new COVID-19 cases per day. Earlier this week, Wyoming set a new high for coronavirus hospitalizations at 47.

Under the recent orders, which took effect Oct. 1 restaurants will no longer be required to space out their seating in booths. Additionally, eight people will be permitted to sit at the same table, which is a rise from the previous limit of six.

Larger tables are allowed for members of the same household.

“Even in the face of a rising number of active cases, we recognize that the restaurant industry has faced challenges throughout this pandemic,” Gordon said in the news release. “Nevertheless, they have really responded to ensure the safety of their customers. These are important steps that will help our restaurants recover and safely welcome more customers throughout the fall and winter.”

In a news conference late last month, Gordon said restaurants aren't seeing as many new cases.

Still, though, Wyoming is currently seeing a 5% positive test rate for new cases. More than 1,400 Wyomingites are currently ill with COVID-19.

On Monday, Gordon urged Wyomingites to do better with social distancing.

As of Thursday, 54 Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19-related causes.