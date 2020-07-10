Wyoming Governor Urges Mask Use as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is urging people to wear masks in public as the state's coronavirus tally continues to rise.

The state recorded 161 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases between July 3-9, and has been averaging 25 lab-confirmed cases per day over the past two weeks.

As of July 10, Laramie, Fremont and Natrona counties have the highest number of active cases, while Fremont, Uinta and Teton Counties have the highest rate of lab-confirmed cases per capita.

Despite an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week, Gordon says Wyoming's hospital capacity remains stable.

Twelve patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state.