Wyoming Governor: Still No Plan for State Stay-at-Home Order

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon says there are no plans for a statewide stay-at-home order to contain the coronavirus but any order would contain no exemptions.

Gordon made the remarks as confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Wyoming approached 100 and two days after the Jackson Town Council approved a stay-at-home order for the resort town.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide says the local order is the first in Wyoming since the pandemic began and contains a number of exemptions including for domestic violence victims seeking safe haven.

Gordon says the local order is little different from a statewide stay-at-home recommendation.