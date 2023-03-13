Wyoming Gambling YouTuber Honored For 170 Million Views

A slot at the Casino Education Network?

Yeah, that's actually a real thing.

There are many pages like it on YouTube. Apparently, a lot of people love those games.

Brantley Popp runs just such a YouTube page called Cowboy Slots, and he was just honored with the YouTube Silver Play Button Award.

That's because his channel has 170 million views with over 100,000 subscribers.

Popp is based in Kemmerer where he produces his videos.

'One of the biggest challenges is keeping up with the growth and demand,' Popp told the Kemmerer Gazette.

The channel teaches people how to better play those machines to increase their chances of winning.

Casino Interior and Row of Classic Slot Machines. Las Vegas Gambling Theme.

Popp has a lot of experience with these machines and casinos. He has owned his own storefront, where he sold slot machines and worked with manufacturers. Because of that experience, he knows a lot about how today's slots work.

“One day I decided to make a video that educated people on the myths of slot machines,” he said, adding that he aims to teach people to better understand how the machines work to better their odds of winning. “We cover all the basic gambling education,” Popp said, “and we do it all for free.” (Kemmerer Gazette.).

People have tried to sell books and teach classes.

But those methods never worked all that well.

“Gambling should be used for fun and entertainment and not to make a living off of,” he said. Ultimately, he said, he is trying to promote responsible gambling and make sure people leave the casino with money. His website offers resources for those struggling with problem gambling as well as tips on how not to spend winnings. (Kemmerer Gazette.).

As Cowboy Slots has now launched its social media network for gamblers, it continues to gain the attention of slot manufacturers.

The team has also been invited to casinos around the world to speak and to partner locally with Shoshone Rose Casino in Lander.

Cowboy Slots also offers weekly live question-and-answer streams, which are broadcast directly from Kemmerer on Sundays and Wednesdays.

Slot machines, like the ones in Wyoming, are based less on chance, like the machines of the past.

Like poker, and other card games, if you have some skill you can actually walk away a winner.

