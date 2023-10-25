PHOTOS: Casper’s Second Horse Palace Gaming and Off Track Betting Officially Opens

Today was the grand opening for the Horse Palace connected to the Mesa Plaza on Talon Drive.

John Johnson, owner of the Mesa Plaza LLC, was in attendance to cut the ribbon along with the General Manager of Horse Palace, Steve Jimenez.

"I think it's a great asset to our real estate," said Johnson. "I'm glad to have them."

The Mesa Plaza is the landlord of the newest betting attraction located directly across Fuzzy's Taco Shop, which will provide food and alcohol for the Horse Palace's patrons.

Local manager Mandy Toth says she is excited to see a different crowd on this side of town.

"We are gratified and happy to be in the community, " said Jimenez. "We know it's going to be a home run."

Casper Mayor Ray Pacheco had nothing but good things to say about the business, adding that he is happy to see businesses grow in spite of a "struggling economy" and inflation.

The establishment has Historical Horse Racing machines from past horse races around the country and an Off Track Betting area with live tracks around the globe.

Horse Palace's regular operating hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10 AM to Midnight and Friday, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 AM.