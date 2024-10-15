Wyoming Department of Health Warns About the Dangers of Lead Exposure

The Wyoming Department of Health recently issued a warning about lead exposure, which "especially for young children, can sometimes lead to lasting, serious health damages."

“We may not all realize how toxic lead can be, especially for young children,” said Forrest Sharp, Blood Lead Prevention Program manager and epidemiologist with WDH. “If a young child breathes in or swallows lead, it can cause delayed growth and development, lower IQ and learning issues. Lead can damage the brain and nervous system, which may result in hearing, speech and behavior problems.”

“The harms children can experience from lead exposure may not have obvious signs or symptoms,” Sharp said. “Young children are more likely to experience lead’s negative effects because their bodies are still developing and they absorb more lead per body size. We recommended testing children for lead at 12 and 24 months.”

Sharp said 8.2 percent of Wyoming children under six were tested for lead in 2023. “The percentage is increasing, but we would like to see it much higher,” he said.

There are various causes of lead poisoning. Children and adults most often get lead into their body by ingesting or inhaling lead dust or from eating paint chips or soil with lead.

Sharp noted the most common source for Wyoming cases is lead-based paint used in older homes built before 1978. For homes built before 1978, Sharp said it can be a good idea to hire a certified inspector or risk assessor to check for lead hazards.

Other recommended actions to help prevent lead exposure at home include:

Fixing peeling or chipping lead-based paint

Regularly cleaning surfaces using wet methods

Washing children’s hands, pacifiers and toys

Removing shoes before entering the house

Washing clothes and showering immediately after lead-related work or hobbies

Another potential source of lead exposure can be hunting and firearm use due to certain types of ammunition.

“Eating game meat harvested with lead bullets obviously increases the risk of lead poisoning as lead bullets can easily break into fragments when they strike an animal or object,” Sharp said. “Using lead-free ammunition is a recommended option in addition to ensuring good ventilation within indoor shooting ranges.”

