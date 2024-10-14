Gas Prices Update: Wyoming Sees Decrease While National Avg Rises

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.79/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.50/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16/g today.

The national average price of diesel has declined 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon- the lowest level since January, 2022, over 900 days ago.

"The national average price of gasoline has returned to a slight climb over the last week as Iran's attack on Israel has slowly funneled to the gas pump, as expected. For now, while Milton has left a third of all stations in Florida without gas, the storm itself is not impacting prices, and the situation in Florida is expected to improve," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

October 14, 2023: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

October 14, 2022: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

October 14, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

October 14, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

October 14, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.64/g)

October 14, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

October 14, 2017: $2.45/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 14, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

October 14, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

October 14, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:



Fort Collins- $3.20/g, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.23/g.

Ogden- $3.40/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.41/g.

Billings- $3.10/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.13/g.