Evansville receives grant for incoming Mesa Solutions project

EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Town of Evansville was recently awarded a roughly $8.9 million business committed grant that will be used for a Mesa Natural Gas Solutions manufacturing plant to be built in the town.

The plant will be located along Mystery Bridge Road, between Interstate 25 and Highway 20-26.

Mesa Natural Gas Solutions is a company that manufactures and leases generators, and the planned plant will be used for the building of those generators. Currently, Mesa already has two locations in Evansville, along Baker Drive and in the Cole Creek Industrial Park, with one location being used for building engines and the other for building the generators that will house the engines.

According to Evansville town engineer Shane Porter, the company is consolidating into a single location to increase efficiency, and will leave the two existing facilities once the new plant is up and running.

“They wanted to get everything under one roof,” he said.

Caspar Building Systems representative Wes Hayden said Mesa hopes for construction to begin in January 2025, with work projected to conclude in summer 2026. The building will be roughly 220,000 square feet, though he said the planning phase is still in its early stages and details are scarce.

The $8.9 million grant, awarded by the Wyoming Business Council, will be used for water and sewer installation and other building costs, Porter said. The total cost of the project is roughly $11.2 million, and the difference will be made up of contributions from the town, Advance Casper, Mesa and True Land and Realty, the current property owner. Once the facility is complete, ownership of the property and building will be transferred from True Land and Realty to Mesa.

Porter said the town is working with the company because of the tremendous economic impact it will have on the community, adding that Mesa plans to increase its workforce by more than 200 with the addition of the new manufacturing plant.

“In terms of industry, we’ve never had something this big,” he said. “Mesa is a growing business that wants to stay in town, and we want to keep them in town.”