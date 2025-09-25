A new edition of Just the Facts has been released by the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

“People are often curious about how their state ranks compared to others. This publication compiles statistics from a diverse array of data sources, allowing residents to explore how Wyoming has changed over time and where it stands nationally," said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic Analysis Division.

The updated 2024 publication provides information on demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime & law enforcement. The data displays facts for the most recent period for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states, and the change from the previous period.

Last week we put together highlights looking at Natrona County specifically. Natrona County's population sits around 79,941, making up for about 13.7% of the state's total population. The median age for the county is about 39 years old. Males outnumber females, but only slightly, at 50.5%. You can read more about Natrona County here.

Wyoming's Demographics: What The Numbers Tell Us For 2024 "Just the Facts," provides information on demography, education, the economy, transportation, housing, geography, tourism, agriculture, tax environment, and crime & law enforcement. The data displays facts looking at 2024 for Wyoming, its ranking relative to other states, and the change from the previous period (Wyoming Economic Analysis Division).



Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media