Wyoming Democrats Are Changing Mail-In Caucus Voting

The Wyoming Democratic Party has announced changes to its April caucuses to allow greater participation from those who don't attend the gatherings.

Up until now, people who voted in the Democratic caucuses by mail had to request a ballot and could vote for only one candidate.

If their candidate did not receive 15% of the vote, they had no option to cast a second-round ballot like people attending caucuses could.

Under the new plan, mail-in ballots will allow people to rank up to five candidates.

If their first-choice candidate doesn't draw 15% of the vote, their vote moves to their second candidate.