Washakie County reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 70.

The Washakie County patient was identified as a Worland resident who'd recently traveled out-of-state. They are currently hospitalized in Hot Springs County.

The newest total represents a jump of 13 cases in less than 24 hours.

So far, COVID-19 has been reported in the following counties, per the Wyoming Department of Health:

Albany - 1

Campbell - 1

Carbon - 3

Fremont - 17

Goshen - 1

Johnson - 4

Laramie - 17

Natrona - 8

Park - 1

Sheridan - 5

Sweetwater:1

Teton - 10

Washakie - 1