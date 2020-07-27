Wyoming Convenience Store Robbery Under Investigation

Police in Rock Springs are investigating a robbery early Saturday morning at a Kum and Go convenience store.

According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, police were called to the Kum and Go at 1806 Elk Street a little before 1 a.m on Saturday on a report of a robbery.

According to the post ''limited information" on the crime can be released, but police say a male subject walked into the store and demanded cash. The post does not include a description of the robber or details on any weapon that may have been used in the crime. The post does say that the robber left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or to message the RSPD Facebook page.