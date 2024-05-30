Wyoming Congresswoman Issues Statement Following Trump Verdict

Today, Congresswoman Harriet Hageman issued the following statement regarding the verdict in the New York State Supreme Court trial of Donald J. Trump.

“Today, justice was not served. Judge Juan Merchan, an activist judge, whose daughter has made over $9 million from the Biden/Harris campaign, presided over a trial where he blocked key witnesses, testimony, and facts by the defense and provided slanted jury instructions prior to the jury deliberating the case. The case was brought after the statute of limitations had passed and was elevated to a felony by a district attorney that campaigned on ‘getting Trump’.

This entire infuriating episode is the liberal Democrats’ desperate gasp to win a presidential election that they will ultimately lose. The American people will see this for what it is, Donald Trump will ultimately have the verdict overturned on appeal, and we must all ensure that this abuse of the legal system is never allowed to happen again.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes. (Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images)

Today a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Sentencing for Trump is scheduled for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention.

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the jury in closing arguments that “the law is the law and it applies to everyone equally. There is no special standard for this defendant.”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also issued a statement in the wake of the verdict.



I am extraordinarily disappointed that our justice system is being used so obviously in an attempt to influence our elections. Voters will choose the next President, not a New York jury. This case has damaged Americans’ confidence in an impartial judiciary.

