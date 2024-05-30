Wyoming Congresswoman Issues Statement Following Trump Verdict
Today a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Sentencing for Trump is scheduled for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention.
Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the jury in closing arguments that “the law is the law and it applies to everyone equally. There is no special standard for this defendant.”
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon also issued a statement in the wake of the verdict. He wrote:
I am extraordinarily disappointed that our justice system is being used so obviously in an attempt to influence our elections. Voters will choose the next President, not a New York jury. This case has damaged Americans’ confidence in an impartial judiciary.
