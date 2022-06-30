Supreme Court Limits EPA in Curbing Power Plant Emissions
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.
The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices, and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change and dire warnings about the future.
