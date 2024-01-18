From Navy Mechanic To Project Manager: Casper Native Joins Wyoming Business Council

The Wyoming Business Council has added two new members to their team.

Daniel Bowcutt has been selected as the Project Manager. He was born and raised in Casper.

Before joining the WBC he enlisted in the Navy and worked as a mechanic on a nuclear submarine and got a crash course in underwater nuclear power generation.

From there he built a career in the oil and gas industry. He has a diverse background working his way up to subsequent roles, spending about a decade doing project management in the private sector.

“Wyoming is a harsh and beautiful place and I have always been proud to call it home,” he says. “I view my position at the Business Council as a means to help improve upon our already great state. I owe a great deal of my personal successes to Wyoming’s economic environment, and I can’t imagine a better way to repay that debt than to work to keep Wyoming friendly to business.”

Daniel loves Wyoming for all of its unique qualities, sharing: “It is hard to convey what I love about Wyoming. It is a special place. There is a certain goût de terroir to life in Wyoming – some ineffable and indescribable quality that sets this place apart from all others."

(The author of this article did not know what "goût de terroir" meant and guesses some of you might not either... it refers to the flavor of a wine as impacted by the soil it was made from. You're welcome.)

WBC's second newest member is Rylan O'Bryan as an Investments Portfolio Analyst. He's been interning with them for about two years already.

During his WBC internship, Rylan learned about the inner workings of investments, and portfolio and fund management, and is looking forward to putting that experience to good use in his new role.

Rylan has worked as a radio board operator and as a rehab tech for a local physical therapist in Gillette. Within the next year, Rylan hopes to expand his knowledge of the WBC programs to be able to answer funding questions without thinking twice.

“What's awesome about Wyoming for me is the easy access to cool stuff like camping, snowboarding, and fishing,” he shares. “I'm super excited to be joining the Business Council as the Investments Portfolio Analyst. I've always been a numbers guy, and this job gives me a chance to help Wyoming become more resilient while also strengthening my professional skills. I'm looking forward to handling all sorts of projects relating to grants, loans, and equity.”

In his spare time, Rylan likes to play video games, watch movies and sports, and do anything outdoors. He says: “I'm so glad to have the opportunity to use my skills and passion to help the Business Council and Wyoming keep growing.”

