Wyoming Adds 4 COVID-Related Deaths

Wyoming health officials say an additional four people have died from COVID-19 complications.

According to a news release, all of the deaths represent people who were all older and one had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

The release states that an older Fremont County woman with health conditions died in August. She'd been hospitalized in another state for treatment.

An older Washakie County man died in July after being hospitalized. He'd been exposed to the virus in a previously identified nursing home outbreak.

Health officials say an older Lincoln County man with health conditions died in late June. He'd been hospitalized in another state for treatment.

Finally, an older adult woman who was a Park County resident died in July in an out-of-state hospital after being exposed to the virus in an out-of-state long-term care facility where she was receiving care.

"It's not unexpected to experience delays in reporting deaths among Wyoming residents that occur in other locations," The Wyoming Department of Health said in the news release.

The department also said deaths are added to the state's death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person's permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who die in other states are not county in both states.

If those death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person's death, those death's are not included in Wyoming's count of coronavirus related deaths.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming has seen 41 COVID-19 related deaths, 3,282 lab-confirmed cases and 584 probable cases.