Wyoming Absentee Voting Begins Friday

Absentee voting begins Friday in Natrona County and the other 22 counties in Wyoming.

The County Clerk's Office, which oversees elections, has seemed to be busier than in other off-presidential election years, Clerk Tracy Good said Thursday.

"We're starting off with a bang," Good said.

Voters can come to the Clerk's office at room 157 on the first floor of the Old Courthouse, 200 N. Center St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, she said.

Absentee voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, which is the day before the Primary Election on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

However, those who request absentee ballots can return them to the County Clerk's Office by 7 p.m. on the day of the Primary Election

Starting Friday, Wyoming voters will be required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting in person to prove their identity, Good said.

To find out what identifications are available, visit the Wyoming Secretary of State's website for elections. The website contains information about requesting an absentee ballot, when you can receive or pick up an absentee ballot, where to return it, and how to track it. Other information is available on the general elections website including a roster of candidates, the elections calendar, election integrity and security, ballot issues, and districts and precincts.

For more information about voting and candidates in Natrona County, visit the County Clerk's website.