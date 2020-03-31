World Virus Infections Top 800,000; Spain Sees Record Deaths

MADRID (AP) — Spain's coronavirus deaths have jumped by a record number as the country's medical system strains to care for its tens of thousands of infected patients and the world total climbed to more than 800,000 cases.

In the United States, New York's governor begged for health care reinforcements, saying up to 1 million more workers were needed.

Spain and Italy are still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems, with Spain saying hospitals in at least half of its 17 regions are at or very near their ICU bed limits.

Spain also has more than 13,000 infected medical workers.