World Powers: ‘Serious Concerns’ About Iran’s Atom Program

VIENNA (AP) — The world powers that remain party to the nuclear deal with Iran expressed "serious concerns" about Tehran's violations of the pact at a meeting in Vienna, while acknowledging that time was running out to find a way to salvage it.

The Chinese ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna told reporters after the talks Wednesday that the members were “racing against time to work out a specific solution” to save the nuclear deal.

Since the U.S. unilaterally pulled out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran's economy has been struggling.

In response, Tehran has been violating the deal's restrictions to pressure the remaining parties to provide new incentives.