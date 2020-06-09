World Leaders Won’t Gather at UN for First Time in 75 Years

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. General Assembly says world leaders will not be coming to New York for their annual gathering in late September for the first time in the 75-year history of the United Nations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Tijjani Muhammad-Bande said Monday that he hopes to announce in the next two weeks how the 193 heads of state and government will give their speeches on pressing local and world issues during the assembly’s so-called General Debate.

He said leaders don't travel alone and it's impossible to bring large delegations to New York during the pandemic.