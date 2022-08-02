World Breastfeeding Week – Wyoming Resources

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year across the world from August 1 — August 7. This global campaign aims to raise awareness about breastfeeding and its advantages.

The World Breastfeeding Week is one of the largest joint campaigns by international organizations such as The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. Organized by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA), it aims to promote the benefits of breastfeeding. World Breastfeeding Week has been celebrated since 1992 and includes annual themes such as healthcare systems and women. This year's themes are education and support.

"Breastfeeding is key to sustainable development strategies post-pandemic, as it improves nutrition, ensures food security and reduces inequalities between and within countries. The theme is aligned with the thematic area 1 of the WBW-SDG 2030 campaign which highlights the links between breastfeeding and good nutrition, food security and reduction of inequalities,"

This year the campaign's objectives are to "inform people about their role in strengthening the warm chain of support for breastfeeding," "anchor breastfeeding as part of good nutrition, food security and reduction of inequalities," "engage with individuals and organizations along the warm chain of support for breastfeeding," and "galvanize action on strengthening capacity of actors and systems for transformational change."

The campaign features various hashtags for people wanting to get involved and share their own chain of support for breastfeeding:

The official campaign site said, "#WBW2022 will focus on strengthening the capacity of actors that have to protect, promote and support breastfeeding across different levels of society. These actors make up the warm chain of support for breastfeeding . Target audiences including governments, health systems, workplaces and communities will be informed, educated and empowered to strengthen their capacity to provide and sustain breastfeeding-friendly environments for families in the post pandemic world."

