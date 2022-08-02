Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper

If you're walking around Casper, Wyoming this November and you see a bunch of wild-looking facial hair on men, DO NOT FREAK OUT!

The 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships will be held this year in Wyoming on November 12, at the Wyoming Ford Wyoming Center.

BUT WAIT- IT GETS BETTER!

Beard Team USA will be held in conjunction with the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival.

Just picture all of that facial hair soaked in beer suds.

As you look at all the wild things men do with their hair you'll see 4 main categories.

Mustaches, partial beards, full beards, and craft beards.

From there they break it down into subcategories that include mustaches natural mustache, styled, handlebar mustache, groomed mustache, English mustache, and freestyle mustache, according to their website.

This would be a great time to make a local investment in beard and mustache wax.

TRI-COUNTY MERCANTILE - CHUGWATER, WYOMING sells locally made bees wax for men's facial hair grooming. Be you thought that was a product of the past.

If you already have some facial hair and are the kind of guy who can grow it nice and thick, then get to it now! You'll need time to experiment. Maybe you can come up with a winning hair sculpture in time for the event.

There are plenty of Youtube videos out there on how to make facial hair do interesting and perhaps award-winning things.

For me, the best part of an event like this is watching the contestants trying to eat without messing up their fabulous hairdo.

Mustache song scene (A million ways to die in the west)

So, Casper is hosting the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival at the same time.

Who said the old West is dead?

