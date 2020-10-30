Wolves Rebound, Delisted. Now, Future up to Voters

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Wolves have repopulated the mountains and forests of the American West with remarkable speed since their reintroduction 25 years ago.

They've expanded to more than 300 packs in six states. Now voters in Colorado are poised to give the predators another boost in their rebound from extinction in the region last century.

A Nov. 3 ballot initiative seeks to reintroduce them to the western half of the state, where cattle ranchers and hunting guides see the return of wolves as a threat.

The Trump administration on Thursday stripped wolves of government protections across most of the U.S.

That puts their future in the hands of state wildlife agencies.