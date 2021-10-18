Win Day Season Pass + Night Season Pass to Hogadon Basin Ski Area

Winter is rapidly approaching and you know what that means, it is time to go skiing. Hogadon Basin Ski Area is preparing for the upcoming season with the newly added feature of night skiing. We want to send you skiing for free this season, both day AND night.

There are only a few option for night skiing in Wyoming and it is exciting that we now have one right in Casper's back yard. The new hours on the slopes would run from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and only on two of the runs, with the possibility for some skiing groups to use the slopes other days of the week.

No opening date for Hogadon has been announced yet, but the more snow Casper Mountain gets, the closer that opening day gets. You might as well get yourself ready by entering below to win a season pass + a season pass to ski at night. Good Luck!

For more information about Hogadon Basin Ski Area and rates, visit hogadon.net.

*Contest ends Oct. 31st at midnight*