Wildland fire near Wyoming Blvd contained by crews Monday night

CASPER, Wyo. – A wildland fire that broke out in a field louth of Wyoming Blvd and east of Tranquility Way on Monday night has been contained.

According to a release from Casper Fire-EMS, crews responded at around 8 p.m. after numerous reports of a fire in a field. Crews arrived to find about one acre actively burning, and quickly went about attacking the fire.

Photos submitted to Oil City News show crews working the fire near a business on Wyoming Blvd. Crews were able to contain the fire, and no residential or business structures were damaged. There were no reports of injuries, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Casper Fire-EMS said in the release that fire danger remains extremely high with continued dry and warmer than usual conditions. “High temperatures and low humidity, coupled with dry grass and Wyoming wind, can create an extremely dangerous situation,” they said, asking residents to stay vigilant and call 911 immediately when spotting a potential fire. “Even the smallest fire can get out of control rapidly,” they said.