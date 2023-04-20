Widow of American Sniper to Speak in Casper at Boys & Girls Club Breakfast Event

Since the tragic loss of her Navy SEAL husband Chris, Taya Kyle has reached millions throughout the United States with her philosophy of the “ripple effect”—how one small act of kindness can mean the world to another individual.

Many people know Chris as the American Sniper from his internationally best-selling book American Sniper and Academy-Award nominated movie--directed by Clint Eastwood--by the same name.

His widow, Taya, will share her inspirational message of hope through heartbreak at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s 25th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast honoring Mitch and Lilly Zimmerman on Wednesday, September 13, at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

After Chris was killed by someone he was trying to help in 2013, Taya wrote American Wife and became a NY Times best-selling author. In an effort to buoy the spirit of others who face hardships, Taya co-wrote American Spirit - a collection of true stories of other Americans who have done great things with some of the worst parts of life. She has been a contributor and activist for various efforts and through a variety of other outlets.

Taya serves as the Executive Director of Taya and Chris Kyle Foundation - Service Family Strong (TACK-F), formerly known as the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation, based on the Kyle’s values of God, Country and Family.

The Foundation supports military and first responder family units. She is also a mother of two, an entrepreneur of a jewelry line and is launching a new company, YKC, to show “the spiritual gold in others” through media, entertainment, innovation and technology.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s 25th Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast takes place Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

There is no cost to attend but guests are asked to make a meaningful contribution to support the work of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming.

