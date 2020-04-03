White House Moves Toward Promoting Face Masks to Fight Virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social distancing, closed businesses, now face coverings?

The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The recommendations are still being finalized and are expected to apply at least to those who live in areas hard-hit by community transmission of the virus.

A person familiar with the discussion says officials would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home.