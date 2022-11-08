What Is Wyoming’s Most Popular Cryptid Character?

Well, well, well, even though the calendar flipped over to November, we still have some spooky topics left over to discuss. That's right, move over Mariah Carey, all we want for Christmas is to know what Wyoming's favorite cryptid is.

The website Creelighting did a deep dive into the most popular Cryptids in each state. Oh, wait, I'll slow down, the term Cryptid refers to what some would call urban legends or folk creatures like a werewolf, Bigfoot, Loch Ness Monster, and more.

Here's how they figured it out.

To determine the most popular cryptid in every U.S. state, we compiled a list of 100 of the most popular ones from around the world using websites like Mental Floss, Exemplore, and Forbes, among others. From there, to ensure our study included the ones people are most interested in, we ran those terms through the search tool, Ahrefs, to get a list of the 25 top-searched cryptids in the U.S.

We then used Google Trends to find their relative search popularity in every state to see which cryptids people around the country are searching for most often.

What is the most popular Cryptid In Wyoming?

I feel like this is a surprise to no one, but Bigfoot is our most popular cryptid. I mean, just look at them! It totally makes sense, and you'd also put that logic to thinking that would be what we'd see most often across the Cowboy State.

So, what do you think? Are we Bigfoot-crazy in Wyoming? Or, did we miss out on being a Windigo state?