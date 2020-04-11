‘We’re All in With Our Patients': An ER Doctor’s Virus Fight

NEW YORK (AP) — New York emergency room doctor Joseph Habboushe is taking on the challenge of treating the new coronavirus.

But he's not immune to the dread of being on the front lines of a fight against an enemy the world doesn't really know.

He keeps going by focusing on helping patients and making use of the growing insights that medicine is gaining into treating COVID-19.

He says health care workers are all in the fight together — and all in for their patients.

