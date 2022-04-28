Weld County Deputy Resigns After Stalking Arrest, Charges

A Weld County Sheriff's Deputy has resigned his position following a recent stalking and harassment arrest.

Former deputy John Maedel is also facing felony and misdemeanor criminal charges.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, Maedel, who at the time was a deputy sheriff, was arrested by Greeley Police on April 14 on charges of stalking and harassment.

According to the post, the arrest followed an investigation that the sheriff's department had asked police to conduct after learning that Madel had a protection order that had been filed against him.

An internal Sheriff's Department investigation was also underway when Maedel resigned his position on Wednesday, April 27. The Weld County District Attorney on Tuesday filed a Felony Stalking charges and two misdemeanor harassment charges against Maedel.

Maedel was hired by the sheriff's department in October of 2016. He was most recently assigned to the Investigations Unit as a deputy.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 970 356-4015. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers Of Northern Colorado at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

According to a post by the sheriff's office on Facebook, Maedel will be legally barred from ever again working in law enforcement in Colorado.

