WATCH: Yellowstone Tourist Charged By Grizzly Bear

The day after the Wyoming Game and Fish Department issued a number of tips to stay safe around grizzly bears, a video emerged of a Yellowstone Tourist being charged by a grizzly bear.

NBC Montana shared the footage to Twitter on Wednesday morning.

In the video, a bear bluff charges a woman taking a cellphone video of a bear easily within 30 yards of her. She puts down her phone, turns her back to the bears and walks out of the frame.

NBC Montana said the person who submitted the footage took it from the safety of her vehicle.

Officials remind the public — again — to give bears at least 100 yards of space.

