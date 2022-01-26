Watch! Massive Herd Of Wyoming Pronghorn Running Downhill

Whether you call them Pronghorns, Antelopes, or Speed Goats, a person on social media recently captured the biggest herd of the animals featured in "Home On The Range" I've ever seen. I mean, sure you see a lot of these guys across Wyoming, but I don't think it's quite as normal to see them in such a large herd.

I've seen White Tail deer run in herds when they're trapped due to backed-up water in other parts of the country, but it still wasn't quite like this. It's a huge log jam and they're just running downhill in the cold Wyoming winter. Maybe they're escaping the weather? Blowing snow, maybe? Who knows, there wasn't any context for why they were doing it.

Here, check it out for yourself.

Right? That's a ton of Pronghorns running down that hill. I think the only way this video could be better, is by adding some comical voices for the Pronghorns. Maybe some "excuses me's" or "pardon me's". I think that could make it better. But, still, this video is crazy to watch without the pleasures being exchanged.

I also love that they used the, "Tell Me You're From Wyoming Without Telling Me You're From Wyoming" tag. I think it fits perfectly. You're not really going to see stuff like that in other corners of the world.

All in all, this is the kind of stuff that makes me love living in Wyoming. The crazy scenes of the wildlife make living here awesome.

