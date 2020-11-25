Watch Guy Get Pants Knocked Off in Fight at New In-N-Out Burger

It can get really serious when you're hungry. There's more proof of this food fact in a video that shows a guy who got his pants knocked off in a fight outside of a new In-N-Out Burger location in Colorado.

Check out this special moment as it was recently shared on Twitter. I believe this throw down happened at the new In-N-Out Burger location that just opened in Aurora.

As we previously shared, there were videos showing people lined up for miles in Colorado to check out the new burger places. Some waits reportedly were upwards of 14 hours.

Side note: this is the opposite of social distancing Colorado peeps.

I'm all for a good burger and have friends that swear In-N-Out food is amazing, but please keep your pants on people.