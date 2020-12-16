WATCH: Gov. Gordon Dedicates Two Days This Week to Pandemic Heroes

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday honored those on the frontlines of the pandemic with two proclamations.

The proclamations designated Dec. 16 as COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes Day and Dec. 18 Military Health Care Heroes Day.

"(M)any Wyoming citizens are protecting and caring for the public as both career and volunteer health care professionals, first responders and caregivers during the fight against the COVID pandemic," one of the proclamations states. "(T)hese brave individuals, which include doctors, nurses, hospital staff, nursing home and long-term care staff, emergency medical services, law enforcement and emergency management, dedicate their lives to increasing the safety and quality of life of Wyomingites."

Similarly, a proclamation honoring military health care workers recognizes that the Wyoming National Guard and Air Force Global Strike Command have an "unwavering" commitment to the health of servicemen and women.

Read the full proclamations here and here.