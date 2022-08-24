Laugh Off Your Back To School Stress With These Comedians

Kids don't want me to say this, their parents DO!

It's time to go back to school.

Come to think of it, we should think about what the teachers have to say about it.

Why ask kids or grownups when we can ask grownup kids?

YEAH - I'm talking stand-up comedians! These adult children have put their two cents in about the day we love to hate. BACK TO SCHOOL DAY!

Our first comic talks about the problems with the chocolate milk they gave us in public school.

And what about those freshly licked pages the teachers handed out? You'll know what he means when you hear it.

The first video also features a teacher doing stand-up comedy. That should be interesting.

BUT HOLD ON! Let's look at one of my all-time favorite comics in a movie called Back To School.

Professor Terguson Loses It: During a discussion of the Vietnam War, Professor Terguson (Sam Kinison) yells at a student, inspiring Thornton (Rodney Dangerfield) to speak up.

Here is a comedian and a mom making a video as she goes shopping for back-to-school supplies.

She does not seem to care what the kids need.

Just get them what they want so the kids will get out of the house.

From the Youtube page ONE FUNNY MOTHER:

This is the all the hard working teachers in the world! Tag a teacher who needs to hear this! (When I'm mad my Jersey accent comes out.) Subscribe and follow me on FB (Dena Blizzard Fan Page) for more funny videos. Join me LIVE on FB every Tuesday at 9pm EST for Tipsy Tuesday

Back to school with Mr. Bean?

WELL HELL YEAH! He is the greatest adult kid there is.

Bean attends an open day at a school and unleashes his usual brand of chaos in the various classes he visits. Despite all his fun, Bean's day takes a somber turn when he discovers that his cherished Mini is not where he left it.

Whatever you do keep Mr. Bean away from SCIENCE!

Lilly Singh's Youtube page takes us Back to School Shopping With Cheap Parents

As if back to school shopping isn’t stressful enough, your parents out here doing a price check on a pencil. I remember I used to be balling on a budget like MOM I NEED THESE CRAYOLAS FAM.

You know you're REALLY in trouble when your parents go to the Dollar Store for school supplies, then they tried to find even cheaper deals while they are there.

Okay, parents, teachers, and kids... Good luck out there.

Here's to hoping you have a great school year!

Weird Back To School Supplies