Here’s How To Keep Casper Kids Safe Now That It’s Back To School Time

The school year begins for Converse County next week, and soon after that is time for Natrona County kids to head back to school.

It's always a good idea to review bus and traffic safety rules with your children before school starts.

So, we thought we would share some of our favorite tips and tricks with you below.

9 Ways To Keep Casper Kids Safe Now That It's Back To School Time Bus safety isn't just up to the children on the bus, it's a job for everyone in our community.

Did you notice that while there are definitely some conversations you need to have with your kids that plan to ride the bus, there are safety issues that any driver in your home needs to know?

Teens the recently received their driver's license over the summer may not understand how important it is to obey school zone signs and watch for children getting on and off the bus.

NOW is the time to remind them of these rules.

Please remember to give yourself extra time to get to and from work. There will be a lot more morning and after traffic now that the kids are back in school.

