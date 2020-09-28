Watch 2 Grizzlies Square Off Over an Elk in the Yellowstone River

There's no fury quite like a grizzly that has taken possession of an elk carcass when it's threatened by another. New video shows two of these predators facing off in the Yellowstone River.

Diver Dave just dropped this video on YouTube. Make sure your sound is turned up.

Here's what Dave had to say about this vicious moment he witnessed:

Last weekend a large Grizzly took down a Bull Elk in Yellowstone River just South of Canyon Village and dragged it back to shore. There is an amazing video on YouTube capturing this event. I was able to film 2 Grizzlies fighting over the carcass early this morning. National Geographic, eat your heart out.

National Geographic, eat your heart out indeed. Gene Smith added more backstory in the comments:

I know that the bear with the color did NOT take down the elk. This one pulled it up from the bank where the other bear, perhaps the second one in the water in this video, had buried it on the bank after it took down the injured elk. Pretty fascinating to see what has transpired the last week.

Gene's point is a good one. It's not always the predator that takes down the kill that is the benefactor. We mentioned a few days ago when we shared the story about the grizzly that took on the Junction Butte wolf pack over a kill that wolves will often try to take over a bear kill as their own. That's why eagles and ravens tend to fly over predators. Sometimes they get an easy meal once the bear and/or wolf is done with their part.