Warrant: Baldwin Didn’t Know Weapon Contained Live Round

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show that an assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer.

The assistant director referred to the gun as “cold," according to a search warrant filed Friday in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, court.

Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds. When Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The sheriff’s office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene where the shooting took place.

They sought to examine Baldwin’s blood-stained costume for the film “Rust."