Volunteers Needed to Staff Natrona County Medical Shelter

Natrona County officials are looking for volunteers to help in the fight against the spreading coronavirus.

Volunteers are needed to staff the community medical center being operated by the Natrona County Emergency Operations Center. The shelter is for those in need of a safe space to self-isolate or quarantine; it's also a way to relieve pressure on the local healthcare system by taking care of patients who are awaiting test results or experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19.

Staff members are needed in these areas:

Medical/healthcare/behavioral health (must hold license if applicable)

Janitorial

Administration/support staff (could include assistance with delivery, paperwork, etc.

General physical labor

Anyone interested in helping should complete this online application at natrona.info. Volunteers will be contacted within 1-5 days after the application has been submitted.

Work at the shelter will be subject to each individual's profession and skills.

The final location of the shelter has not yet been determined.

"Emergency Temporary Employees will either be working at

facilities where individuals are experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms or are self-isolating due to a potential exposure. If a patient’s symptoms become more severe, that patient will be transported to a permanent medical facility," officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone over the age of 60 and those with underlying health conditions are among the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, so officials ask that such people do not apply for work at the shelter.

To qualify for the work, any volunteer must be a US citizen with a valid, unrestricted driver's license and no felony convictions.

All temporary workers will receive compensation or a stipend and will be considered temporary employees of the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

