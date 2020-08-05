Virus Testing in the US Is Dropping, Even as Deaths Mount

U.S. testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day.

It's a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results.

An Associated Press analysis finds that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states.

That includes places like Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, and Iowa where the percentage of positive tests is high and continuing to climb, an indicator that the virus is still spreading uncontrolled.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved