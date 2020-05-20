The Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery has cancelled the Memorial Day ceremony scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday due to health concerns about COVID-19, according to a news release from the Wyoming Military Department.

“With the current gathering restrictions; it is with everyone’s best interest in mind not to proceed with the ceremony,” cemetery director Darrin Brahaney said.

The cemetery staff was concerned about possible health and coronavirus transmission because the attendance usually has numbered more than 300 people at the chapel.

The cemetery staff made the decision In an effort to adhere to Gov. Mark Gordon’s safety guidelines and after consulting with Natrona County United Veterans Council president Cecil Barnes.

The cemetery will remain open during normal business hours through Memorial Day weekend.

“Honoring the memory of fallen comrades is very important to us, which makes this decision to cancel the ceremony a difficult one,” Brahaney said. “The cemetery provides a place that bestows honor on those that have served.”

The cemetery staff still welcomes people to honor any veteran by placing a flag in front of a headstone. This is an honored tradition to pay a lasting tribute of respect and honor to those men and women who have donned the uniform.

