University of Wyoming to Require Masks for Fall 2021

The University of Wyoming is planning on proceeding with a traditional fall 2021 semester while taking additional steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally.

UW’s Board of Trustees today (Wednesday) approved a fall semester plan that strongly encourages and incentivizes COVID vaccinations, as well as requires masks indoors through at least September 20. They will also require students and employees to be tested upon entry to the university, a mandatory education seminar on the virus, and will be expanding the current weekly sample testing program to both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees and students.

Details about the requirements for the educational seminar and one-time testing of all students at the start of the semester will be shared in the coming days.

The fall semester plan is in line with the board’s March 26 vote to “fully reopen” the university, which is “consistent with the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19.”

As of Monday, there are eight active cases of the virus reported by UW’s COVID-19 Hub, including five students living off-campus and three employees. The total number of confirmed COVID cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 2,276.

The Wyoming Department of Health places Albany County in the “moderate-high transmission levels” category, for which the state health officer recommends masking for everyone indoors.