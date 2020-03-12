UW Spring Break Extended to Prepare for Possible Online Classes

The University of Wyoming is set to extend its spring break an extra week, ending on March 29, due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be able to access the student residence halls and food services during this time.

The extended break is to provide time for faculty to better prepare for online-only teaching if the situation arises because of the coronavirus.

They will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision about moving more fully to online classes. Students are being asked to bring any study material needed with them in case they may need to continue classes after spring break online.

The university will also be using the week after spring break to assist instructional faculty with redesigning, developing, and delivering courses and curriculum through distance modalities.