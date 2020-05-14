US Report Indicates Broad Risk of COVID-19 at Wildfire Camps

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal document says outbreaks of the coronavirus could sweep through large camps where crews typically stay as they fight wildfires across the U.S.

A U.S. Forest Service draft risk assessment obtained by The Associated Press shows that even in a best-case scenario, nearly two dozen firefighters could be infected at a camp with hundreds of people.

The worst-case scenario? More than 1,000 infections.

Forest Service officials said Wednesday that the document doesn't include predictions but possible scenarios based on existing data.

The agency says the document is outdated and the newest version not ready to share yet. It will be updated throughout the fire season.