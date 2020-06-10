US Military Now Rethinking Links to Confederate Army Symbols

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military is rethinking its traditional embrace or tolerance of Confederate Army symbols.

This includes whether to rename Army bases like North Carolina's Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers who led the fight against the Union and directly or implicitly defended slavery.

The issue has arisen periodically but is gaining new attention as the nation wrestles with questions of race after the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police.

A spokesman for Defense Secretary Mark Esper says Esper is open to a “bipartisan discussion” of the issue.

The Marines are banning public displays of the Confederate Army battle flag.

The Navy's top admiral says he'll follow their example.