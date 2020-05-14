US Meat Exports Surge as Industry Struggles to Meet Demand

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. meat exports are surging this spring even as the processing industry is struggling to meet domestic demand because of coronavirus outbreaks at processing plants that have sickened hundreds of workers.

Although the situation could cause concern that American workers are risking their health to meet foreign demand, experts say it shouldn’t because much of the meat sold to other countries is cuts that Americans generally don’t eat.

And at least one of the four major processors says it has reduced exports during the pandemic.

The meat industry says that if companies manage to keep plants operating, there should be plenty of supply to satisfy both the U.S. and export markets.